Buy Anabolic Steroids USA
radio online

Latest Scoop

  • DSH criticism

    DSH criticism "unsubstantiated" - McDonald

    15 January 2017
    "Unsubstantiated" attempts to discredit the Chinese developer of the proposed multi-billion-dollar horse-racing and entertainment complex in Vieux Fort, paints St. Lucia “in a poor light”. The observation has been made by the Senior Communications Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister, Nicole McDonald, who says that the developer, Desert Star Holdings (DSH), is a reputable international company. Mc Donald said the Pearl of the Caribbean entertainment project proposed for Vieux Fort will fit in to the government’s plan for the south of the island. Her statements fol...
  • Minister responds to erotic photos

    Minister responds to erotic photos

    14 January 2017
    Government minister, Dr Ubaldus Raymond claims he is a victim of extortion as a young woman appeared in court Friday charged with blackmail of the Minister. The woman who has been identified was granted bail and is due to re-appear in court next month. In his press statement Dr Raymond, said that over the last few weeks there had been attempts to threaten him and to extort monies from him through devious means.  He said he had provided all the details and evidence in this matter to the police who are carrying out their investigations. He thanked detectives of the Royal Saint Lucia Po...
  • 8 days of death

    8 days of death

    10 January 2017
    Photo credit: St Lucia Times It’s been a bloody start to 2017. Eight killings in the first eight days of the new year have raised fears of a continuing upsurge in violent crime.  A post mortem was conducted upon the body of Jeremie St. Martin, a twenty one year old resident of Gros Islet, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a shooting incident, at Gros Islet, on Friday, January 6, 2017. The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Wayne Felicien, revealed that Jeremie St. Martin died as a result of hemorrhagic shock secondary to gunshot wound to the chest. This was th...
  • Review in process at SLTB

    Review in process at SLTB

    13 November 2016
    The Saint Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) says it's disturbed over alleged reports of disclosure of termination of employees at the Saint Lucia Tourist Board. President of the CSA, Yvonne Edwin says as the bargaining unit for the employees and the representative body, they have taken steps to confirm the validity of the information. According to Ms Edwin, the full facts regarding this development has not been revealed and therefore it would not be practical at this juncture to speculate. Meanwhile, The SLTB has announced and intent to look internally, to fill the two newly vacated p...
  • Morne Sion Tragedy Remembered

    Morne Sion Tragedy Remembered

    13 November 2016
    Five years ago (Nov 10th, 2011), marked a very dark era in Saint Lucia’s history.   It was the evening of the Morne Seon tragedy in Choiseul, where 19 people from a small settlement named Dugard in Micoud perished in the worst tragic singular vehicular accident in Saint Lucia’s history. Broadcast Journalist, Lovely St. Aimee Joseph, a resident of Morne Seon recall the scene at that tragic event although with poignant memories. Mrs. Joseph remembered how the community was frantic and adrenaline flowed hoping that lives could be saved. Broadcast Journalist and resident of ...
  • St Judes audit continues

    St Judes audit continues

    13 November 2016
    An effort to recover items to be allocated to St. Jude Hospital was thwarted by uncooperative owners of the building where the items are alleged to be stored.  A team of from the RSLPF and Customs accompanied Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Guy Joseph with the intent of claiming the items. Minister Joseph notes that those responsible for storing the goods will be held accountable for them. Mr. Joseph notes that although there is sufficient documentation to prove ownership of the items, all was not smooth sailing.

SNL Latest Draw

Login Form