Buy Anabolic Steroids USA
radio online

Latest Scoop

  • Ninja Dan freed

    Ninja Dan freed

    19 January 2017
    Soca artiste Jonathan ‘Ninja Dan’ St. Rose  is now a free man. St Rose was charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Dwayne “Chubby” James on February 14, 2009. The Incident occurred at Maynard Hill Marchand.   It was reported that St. Rose and two co-accused, Lynden Blasse and Marvin Terry won their application for a reduced sentence with the Court of Appeal when the matter was heard this morning. The three accused were represented by Attorney Shawn Innocent.   In explaining the Court of Appeal’s basis for granting the appe...
  • Brian McDonals remembered

    Brian McDonals remembered

    19 January 2017
    On January 17th 2016 the sporting and media community were rocked with news of the death of veteran sportscaster Brian Mc Donald. McDonald was the voice of Radio St. Lucia’s Sports News for more than two decades.  The 42 year old broadcast veteran collapsed at a Soufriere hotel at approximately 11.30 am. A medical doctor on scene provided immediate attention, following which the sportscaster was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed around midday.  A dedicated journalist whose professionalism gained him the respect of his peers, he was often described as an unassuming gia...
  • City laws enforcement campaign

    City laws enforcement campaign

    19 January 2017
    Mayor Peter Francis Castries Mayor , Peterson Francis described the city of Castries as a serious health hazard to both visitors and local alike. Speaking at a press conference Monday this week, Mayor Francis vowed to take immediate action to reinforce the laws governing the sanitary upkeep of the city of Castries Francis laments the existing conditions of the city, describing the environs as heavily polluted with animal and human wastes which have severely compromised the aesthetic of the surroundings. The Castries mayor is sending a direct warning to all guilty parties that the city po...
  • Ricky-T tops TnT 2016; qualifies for 2017

    Ricky-T tops TnT 2016; qualifies for 2017

    19 January 2017
    The tune, ‘Freaky Girls’ by Saint Lucia’s Ricky-T has earned the number one spot on the list of Top 30 Soca songs of 2016.  Meanwhile, he is a semi-finalist in the International Soca Monarch in Trinidad with his Freaky Girls. The list was announced on Wednesday January 18 by organizers Caribbean Prestige Foundation for the Performing Arts. Ricky-T’ Producers, Stratosphere Muzic, say the accolade has come from Trinidad Carnival Diary, a Trinidad & Tobago-based publication with over 200,000 followers on Facebook and over 60, 000 Likes on Instagram.  The...
  • Support from 'Raise Your Voice'

    Support from 'Raise Your Voice'

    17 January 2017
    Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia is committed to aiding those affected by the many social issues threatening to derail the moral fabric of the society. This assurance was given by spokesperson for Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia, Catherine Sealys. According to Ms. Sealys, although the organization has not been recognized, it has however, sought assistance particularly, funding to provide emotional and physical support to women and children. A two day consultation organized by Raise Your Voice and funded by the United Kingdom High Commission ends today at the National Mental Wellness Centre. The...
  • Goverance classes for Govt officials

    Goverance classes for Govt officials

    17 January 2017
    Government officials will from January 23rd to January 25th 2017 be part of a three-day Chartered Director Programme presented by the Caribbean Governance Training Institute which focuses on best practices for effective governance.   The Cabinet of Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries as well as heads of Statutory Bodies will attend the intensive sessions which will focus on “The Principles of Good Governance” as well as Risk Management, Strategic Planning and Accountability. The sessions will also tackle topics such as Risk Management and Finan...

SNL Latest Draw

Login Form