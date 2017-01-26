Latest Scoop

Buy Anabolic Steroids USA
    More plans for DSH disclosed

    26 January 2017
    New plans have been drawn up for two additional phases of the DSH/Pear of the Caribbean investment project in the south.   Prime Minister Hon. Allan Chastanet made the disclosure this week following a four-day visit to the UK where he met with representatives of the proposed multi-billion-dollar horse-racing track and integrated development.   He said prior to the visit, his government knew details of only the horse racing track.    “We have moved on to the two new locations which is where Il Pirata is located and also Pointe Sables. I was given the new plans ...
    CSA-SRDF impasse referred

    26 January 2017
    Another apparent industrial relations impasse has been referred to the Labour Commissioner. Officer-in-Charge at the St Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) Secretariat, McStephen Aubertin, says the latest issue stems from inordinate delays by the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) in renegotiating their collective agreement. Aubertin recalled promising first meeting with the new SRDF CEO, Jimmy Haynes, last August. Aubertin said there was no response from the Soufriere Foundation to the CSA’s reminders sent in November, a communication problem he admits is very uncha...
    St Omer Art display opens

    26 January 2017
    The Embassies of Mexico and Spain have organized an exhibition entitled , “St. Omer, a Saint Lucian family of artist”, which will take place at the  Embassy of Mexico in Vigie, from today, Wednesday January 25 to February 1st.  The exhibition opened to the public on Wednesday and and continues Thursday from 9 am to 7 pm., and on Friday January 27. It will be closed on Saturday January 28 and on Sunday 29. It will reopen on Tuesday January 31, as well as on Wednesday February 1st from 9 am to 4 pm.  For both the Mexican and Spanish embassies, cultural action is on...
    RSLPF, CCC united against crime

    22 January 2017
    Police here say they are working hard to keep the homicide rate to at least under 20. Commissioner Severin Moncherry spoke to RAL97 news against the background of an outrageous start to 2017 in which homicides rose to 8 within the first two weeks. The City Council’s revamping of the City Constabulary Force has been welcomed by Police Commissioner Moncherry, who said he said discussed with mayor Peterson Francis how the Constabulary would assist the overall crime fighting strategy. Late last year the CCC took the first step in beffing up maanpower of its constabulaty to about 30=stro...
    Govt officials meet UK 'Lucians'

    22 January 2017
    St Lucians in London got their chance to discuss the proposed DSH development, among other developments back home when they met over the weekend with a touring party of government officials, led by Prime Minister Hon. Allan Chastanet. Photographs show a well-attended "Meet and Greet" session which took place at the High Commission for Saint Lucia, located at 1 Collingham Gardens, London, SW5 0HW.  The event was chaired by High Commissioner, Mr Guy Mayers, and also attended by Hon. Dr Gale Rigobert, Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, and...
    St Omer family art goes on display

    22 January 2017
    he Embassies of Mexico and Spain have organized an exhibition entitled , “St. Omer, a Saint Lucian family of artist”, which will take place at the  Embassy of Mexico in Vigie, from Wednesday January 25 to February 1st.  The exhibition will be opened to the public on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 7 pm., and on Friday January 27. It will be closed on Saturday January 28 and on Sunday 29. It will reopen on Tuesday January 31, as well as on Wednesday February 1st from 9 am to 4 pm.  For both the Mexican and Spanish embassies, cultural action is one of the most ...

