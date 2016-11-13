Buy Anabolic Steroids USA
radio online

Latest Scoop

  • Review in process at SLTB

    Review in process at SLTB

    13 November 2016
    The Saint Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) says it's disturbed over alleged reports of disclosure of termination of employees at the Saint Lucia Tourist Board. President of the CSA, Yvonne Edwin says as the bargaining unit for the employees and the representative body, they have taken steps to confirm the validity of the information. According to Ms Edwin, the full facts regarding this development has not been revealed and therefore it would not be practical at this juncture to speculate. Meanwhile, The SLTB has announced and intent to look internally, to fill the two newly vacated p...
  • Morne Sion Tragedy Remembered

    Morne Sion Tragedy Remembered

    13 November 2016
    Five years ago (Nov 10th, 2011), marked a very dark era in Saint Lucia’s history.   It was the evening of the Morne Seon tragedy in Choiseul, where 19 people from a small settlement named Dugard in Micoud perished in the worst tragic singular vehicular accident in Saint Lucia’s history. Broadcast Journalist, Lovely St. Aimee Joseph, a resident of Morne Seon recall the scene at that tragic event although with poignant memories. Mrs. Joseph remembered how the community was frantic and adrenaline flowed hoping that lives could be saved. Broadcast Journalist and resident of ...
  • St Judes audit continues

    St Judes audit continues

    13 November 2016
    An effort to recover items to be allocated to St. Jude Hospital was thwarted by uncooperative owners of the building where the items are alleged to be stored.  A team of from the RSLPF and Customs accompanied Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Guy Joseph with the intent of claiming the items. Minister Joseph notes that those responsible for storing the goods will be held accountable for them. Mr. Joseph notes that although there is sufficient documentation to prove ownership of the items, all was not smooth sailing.
  • ADT may be reintroduced

    ADT may be reintroduced

    13 November 2016
    Government is proposing to re-introduce the Airport Redevelopment Charge. In his address to the Nation Monday November 7th, Prime Minister Alan Chastanet disclosed that the airport charge is expected to take effect in April 2017. Prime Minister Chastanet asserted that this is not a new charge and that it had been previously introduce in Saint Lucia but had no effect on tourism arrivals. The Prime Minister is also projecting a four year strategic development plan as a road map to help guide the country on a path to economic prosperity.  
  • NWU revives 'Majestics' issue

    NWU revives 'Majestics' issue

    04 November 2016
    (Photo: NWU President-General Tyrone Maynard) The National Workers Union (NWU) has requested an audience with Hon. Stephenson King, as Minister for Labour, to discuss a Petition signed by about three hundred (300) workers formerly employed with Majestic Industries Limited.   Majestic Industries Limited was a subsidiary of Cleevepack International, owned by Americans who operated in Saint Lucia for over thirty (30) years. Its main base was at Vide Bouteille at the back of J. E. Bergasse in a factory shell on many acres of land that was also owned by the company.   The company e...
  • Brazil trade mission coming

    Brazil trade mission coming

    04 November 2016
    Entrepreneurs and Parliamentarians from four major Brazilian Federal States are due here next week to open up business opportunities with local counterparts.   Port Castries will be the gateway between November 11 and 17, for Brazilian businesses wishing to do business in Saint Lucia and the OECS, based on investments and services between the South American nation and its small island neighbor(s) to the north.   The Brazilian Embassy here last month unveiled plans for the business mission, entitled ‘Um Porto De Opportunidades’ (A Port of Opportunities).   The...

SNL Latest Draw

Login Form