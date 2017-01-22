Latest Scoop

Buy Anabolic Steroids USA
    RSLPF, CCC united against crime

    22 January 2017
    Police here say they are working hard to keep the homicide rate to at least under 20. Commissioner Severin Moncherry spoke to RAL97 news against the background of an outrageous start to 2017 in which homicides rose to 8 within the first two weeks. The City Council’s revamping of the City Constabulary Force has been welcomed by Police Commissioner Moncherry, who said he said discussed with mayor Peterson Francis how the Constabulary would assist the overall crime fighting strategy. Late last year the CCC took the first step in beffing up maanpower of its constabulaty to about 30=stro...
    Govt officials meet UK 'Lucians'

    22 January 2017
    St Lucians in London got their chance to discuss the proposed DSH development, among other developments back home when they met over the weekend with a touring party of government officials, led by Prime Minister Hon. Allan Chastanet. Photographs show a well-attended "Meet and Greet" session which took place at the High Commission for Saint Lucia, located at 1 Collingham Gardens, London, SW5 0HW.  The event was chaired by High Commissioner, Mr Guy Mayers, and also attended by Hon. Dr Gale Rigobert, Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, and...
    St Omer family art goes on display

    22 January 2017
    he Embassies of Mexico and Spain have organized an exhibition entitled , “St. Omer, a Saint Lucian family of artist”, which will take place at the  Embassy of Mexico in Vigie, from Wednesday January 25 to February 1st.  The exhibition will be opened to the public on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 7 pm., and on Friday January 27. It will be closed on Saturday January 28 and on Sunday 29. It will reopen on Tuesday January 31, as well as on Wednesday February 1st from 9 am to 4 pm.  For both the Mexican and Spanish embassies, cultural action is one of the most ...
    Ninja Dan freed

    19 January 2017
    Soca artiste Jonathan ‘Ninja Dan’ St. Rose  is now a free man. St Rose was charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Dwayne “Chubby” James on February 14, 2009. The Incident occurred at Maynard Hill Marchand.   It was reported that St. Rose and two co-accused, Lynden Blasse and Marvin Terry won their application for a reduced sentence with the Court of Appeal when the matter was heard this morning. The three accused were represented by Attorney Shawn Innocent.   In explaining the Court of Appeal’s basis for granting the appe...
    Brian McDonals remembered

    19 January 2017
    On January 17th 2016 the sporting and media community were rocked with news of the death of veteran sportscaster Brian Mc Donald. McDonald was the voice of Radio St. Lucia’s Sports News for more than two decades.  The 42 year old broadcast veteran collapsed at a Soufriere hotel at approximately 11.30 am. A medical doctor on scene provided immediate attention, following which the sportscaster was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed around midday.  A dedicated journalist whose professionalism gained him the respect of his peers, he was often described as an unassuming gia...
    City laws enforcement campaign

    19 January 2017
    Mayor Peter Francis Castries Mayor , Peterson Francis described the city of Castries as a serious health hazard to both visitors and local alike. Speaking at a press conference Monday this week, Mayor Francis vowed to take immediate action to reinforce the laws governing the sanitary upkeep of the city of Castries Francis laments the existing conditions of the city, describing the environs as heavily polluted with animal and human wastes which have severely compromised the aesthetic of the surroundings. The Castries mayor is sending a direct warning to all guilty parties that the city po...

