Latest Scoop

    VAT reduction effective today

    01 February 2017
    The 2.5 percent reduction in value added tax takes effect today, but a knowledgeable source doubts whether consumers will see an immediate reduction on some, if not most of their purchases today. That’s because items on the shelves of stores may still reflect the costs of the pre-adjustment period at the lower VAT rate. Merchants pay VAT up-front, meaning that their current goods would have cleared Customs & Exercise at the old 15 percent VAT rate, which would have been calculated in the retail prices still on the shelves.  According to a knowledgeable source, What is likel...
    Two stabbed at Active Hill

    01 February 2017
    A man and his common law wife are reported to have been stabbed to death at their home in Tamarind Heights, Active Hill. The couple have been identified as Sandrina Joseph and Jeffrey Arbella. The bodies were reportedly  discouvered by their  two young children in the morning . RSL NEWS  97 understood that an ex-boyfriend who had recently been released from jail had threatened to  murder  the couple blaming the common  law wife for his incarceration. More on this incident as details become available. St Lucia has recorded its first road fatality for 2017. ...
    SLTB excited over new hotel rooms

    01 February 2017
    The Saint Lucia Tourist Board has announced the addition of new hotel products that will add more than 1,000 new rooms to the island’s inventory in the next few years. Minister for Tourism Dominic Fedee says this hotel boom adds much-needed inventory to meet the demands of our key source markets, adding that tourism growth remains a priority in 2017 as well as developing new island experiences and events for travelers.  The Minister said his government was optimistic that this will be a year of tourism expansion. The 352-room Royalton Saint Lucia is located on a private cove in...
    Ex-PM returns to platform

    30 January 2017
    Former Prime Minister Hon. Dr Kenny Anthony Sunday night delivered his first public platform address since the St Lucia Labour Party lost the general elections on June 6th, 2016. The meeting, held in Dr Anthony’s Vieux Fort South constituency, was the first national public meeting since conceding defeat to the United Workers Party. However, Dr Anthony has also been silent on one of the most-debated subjects of public affairs since the change of government seven months. That subject is the proposed multi-billion-dollar Pearl of the Caribbean, horse-racing and integrated entertainment ...
    Cooperative League opens HQ

    30 January 2017
    (PHOTO: Courtesy Voice of St Lucia) There has been much sad news, especially on crime and violence thus far this January. But there was much to cheer about last week when the St. Lucia Cooperative Credit Union League – the umbrella organisation for credit unions here -- opened its new headquarters. It’s the renovated former premises of the CIBC bank on the William Peter Boulevard. The acquisition and operation from such prime real estate in the heart of the capital’s business district must be seen as a symbol of growth for the island’s indigenous financial services...
    5 homeless after Bagatelle fire

    30 January 2017
    A total of 64 ambulance responses -- inclusive of both the north and south of the island -- were made over the weekend. That’s according to Firewoman Stacy Joseph in her fire and emergency report.  According to Firewoman Joseph there were also three fire calls during the weekend.   A Friday evening fire at Bagatelle has left at least five people  homeless. Reports said two buildings were destroyed, but there were no injuries. Emergency officials received the report around 7 p.m., and two fire trucks and an ambulance were dispatched. Online media quoted fire offici...

